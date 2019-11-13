Overview

Dr. Benjamin Loos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Loos works at Contra Costa Ear Nose & Throat in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.