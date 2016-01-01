Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockshin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD is a dermatologist in Rockville, MD. Dr. Lockshin completed a residency at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital Program. He currently practices at DermAssociates Rockville and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275523110
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital Program
- George
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brandeis
Admitting Hospitals
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
