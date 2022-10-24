See All Neurosurgeons in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Ling works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Office
    16528 E Desmet Ct, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 624-9112
  2. 2
    Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 624-9112
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ling?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Lint explained everything well. He alleviated all pain, numbness and tingling. Helpful, friendly staff. Answered all questions and concerns.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ling to family and friends

    Dr. Ling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710932579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ling has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.