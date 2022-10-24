Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Ling works at
Locations
Valley Office16528 E Desmet Ct, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 624-9112
Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lint explained everything well. He alleviated all pain, numbness and tingling. Helpful, friendly staff. Answered all questions and concerns.
About Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710932579
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling works at
Dr. Ling has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ling speaks Chinese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
