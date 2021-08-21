Dr. Lichtenfels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI.
Dr. Lichtenfels works at
Locations
-
1
Charles L. Cronin III DO Inc.2358 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtenfels?
My doctor of over 35 years retired, and needless to say, I was terrified to start all over with another primary care physician. My previous doctor referred me Dr. Lichtenfels, so I booked an appointment. I could not be happier. He is kind, he listens, he asked me questions no other doctor or specialist has ever asked me, and he has a plan that does not include throwing medication after medication at me that I've already been on before (with no success, or worse, with terrible side effects). As a patient, you will not feel insignificant, you will not feel like just another file, and he will take the time to get to know you and find a way to help you. Whether you are simply looking for a very good primary care physician who cares, or whether your medical condition is complex, I recommend Dr. Lichtenfels. Also of note is the office staff is top notch and the office environment is comforting. I could say more, but to sum it up....definitely an all around A+.
About Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518490770
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenfels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenfels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenfels works at
Dr. Lichtenfels has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenfels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenfels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenfels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.