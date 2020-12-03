See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Women's Imaging and Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr. Lewis is an incredible physician
    — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134243777
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham Womens Hospital
    Residency
    • Colum Presby Hospital
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

