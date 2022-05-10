Overview

Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Levine works at Rheumatology Consultants in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.