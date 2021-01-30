Overview

Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.