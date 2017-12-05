Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Institute For Exercise & Environmental Medicine7232 Greenville Ave Ste 339, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-4626
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about POTS and autonomic disorders. His staff is incredible. Expect your first appointment to be long because he is very thorough, which is great! He can do most testing in the office. You're usually the only patient in the clinic so the wait is usually low.
About Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376508192
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
