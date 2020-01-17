Overview

Dr. Benjamin Leong, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Leong works at Benjamin Leong, M.D. in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.