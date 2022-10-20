Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Lemelman works at
Locations
Kaminska Dermatology3000 N Halsted St Ste 724, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 789-4141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Lemelman for reconstructive surgery after undergoing a masectomy due to Breast Cancer. From the first time that I spoke to Dr. Lemelman , he consoled me and made me feel less anxious with the process. He was empathatic , and understanding of what I was going through. Dr. Lemelman took the time to provide me all the information that I needed and to answer any and all questions that I had. He consistently checked in on me to see how I was doing emotionally/mentally, which I very much appreciated. You can tell he is detail oriented and that he wants to give the best end result and with that said, he did an amazing job with my reconstruction. He listened to me when I shared what it is that I wanted once I had the masectomy and he was able to provide that for me. I am so grateful that he was referred to me by my breast surgeon as I have nothing but great things to say about him , both as a surgeon and a human being
About Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1427303635
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Lemelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.