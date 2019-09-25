Overview

Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Leeman works at BENJAMIN J. LEEMAN, M.D., P.C. in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.