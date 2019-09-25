See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Leeman works at BENJAMIN J. LEEMAN, M.D., P.C. in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Pryce, NP
Jennifer Pryce, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Genovese, DO
Dr. Joseph Genovese, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD
10 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin J. Leeman, M.d., P.c.
    20 W Lincoln Ave Ste 306, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 599-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leeman?

    Sep 25, 2019
    I was looking for a good pulmonologist for my wife. In our first visit on 9/18/19, I realized we found Dr. Leeman is the perfect one. I found Dr. Leeman to be thorough, professional, very knowledgeable, welcoming, and takes his time to make sure you easily understand your medical needs. Overall he is very kind and friendly. The receptionist and the medical assistant both are very friendly, professional and well behaved. My best recommendation for Dr. Benjamin Leeman and his staffs.
    — Sep 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leeman to family and friends

    Dr. Leeman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leeman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174513998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leeman works at BENJAMIN J. LEEMAN, M.D., P.C. in Valley Stream, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leeman’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.