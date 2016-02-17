Overview

Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They graduated from Severance Med College Yonsei University and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at NAKAZAWA HIROSHI MD OFFICE in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.