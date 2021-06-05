Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 525 E 68th St Ste M-404, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5043
-
2
Song Heart and Vascular PC13656 39th Ave Fl 2, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 670-2707
-
3
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, Dr. Lee takes the time to answer every questions . Every one involved in the facility was friendly.
About Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1164407714
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
