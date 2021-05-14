See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD

Adolescent Psychology
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD is an Adolescent Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ledewitz works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway
    2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Tonsillitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood Immunization Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952434490
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ledewitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ledewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ledewitz works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ledewitz’s profile.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledewitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

