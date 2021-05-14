Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD is an Adolescent Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions (855) 854-4222
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Thorough for parents; gentle and engaging with children
- Adolescent Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952434490
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery|New York Hospital Queens
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
