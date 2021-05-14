Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ledewitz, MD is an Adolescent Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ledewitz works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.