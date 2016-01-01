Dr. Lecompte III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lecompte III, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lecompte III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 1575 Barrington Rd Ste 325, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-7743
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Lecompte III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1437218765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
