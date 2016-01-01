See All Neurosurgeons in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Benjamin Lecompte III, MD

Neurosurgery
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Lecompte III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1575 Barrington Rd Ste 325, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-7743

About Dr. Benjamin Lecompte III, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • 1437218765
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lecompte III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lecompte III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lecompte III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lecompte III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lecompte III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

