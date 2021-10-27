Overview

Dr. Benjamin Lebwohl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lebwohl works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.