Dr. Benjamin Leak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Leak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
1
Fransen and Kulb Urology Ltd.1401 Eastland Dr Ste B, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 663-9424
2
Advocate Medical Group1304 Franklin Ave, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 454-1400
3
Fransen and Kulb Urology Ltd2100 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 834-4000
4
Central Illinois Foot & Ankle Center1512 W Reynolds St Ste A, Pontiac, IL 61764 Directions (309) 663-9424
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Leak, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043248867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leak has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Leak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leak.
