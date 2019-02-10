Dr. Benjamin Lauritzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauritzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lauritzen, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lauritzen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Payson, UT. They graduated from University of Illinois Peoria College of Medicine | Brigham Young University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Lauritzen works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Payson Office15 S 1000 E Ste 200, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5969
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauritzen?
Love Dr. Lauritzen, he is great with kids. I was sad to move after finding such a great doctor.
About Dr. Benjamin Lauritzen, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1659537850
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Peoria College of Medicine | Brigham Young University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauritzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauritzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauritzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauritzen works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauritzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauritzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauritzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauritzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.