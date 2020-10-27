Dr. Benjamin Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Larson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fertility Center of California25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-1901
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Very good. Dr spent time with me and ordered the necessary tests to identify the situation I was having. Was very pleased with his care.
About Dr. Benjamin Larson, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972747988
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brigham Young University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larson speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.