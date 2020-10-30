Overview

Dr. Benjamin Konell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pace, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Konell works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - Pace in Pace, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.