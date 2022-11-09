Dr. Benjamin Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Koch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Koch works at
Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Cannon Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best surgeon. Very knowledgeable and listens to concerns. Used conservative approach initially but ultimately had to have shoulder replacement surgery. Dr. Koch utilized the most cutting edge technology, a 3D printed stemless implant. 3 weeks post op and i already have pain free movement and no complications. I would give 10 stars if possible
About Dr. Benjamin Koch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356375414
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Greenville Hosp System
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Wofford College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.