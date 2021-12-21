Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinhenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
Hand Surgery Specialists10749 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough, knowledgeable and answered mine and my husband's questions. He took enough time did not feel rushed. He was efficient with time. Pleasant manner and very satisfied.
About Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083890883
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Wright State U Sch Med
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
