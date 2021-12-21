Overview

Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kleinhenz works at TriHealth Hand Surgery Specialists, Inc in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.