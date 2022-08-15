Dr. Benjamin Klein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Klein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Klein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Broward Health600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 204, Plantation, FL 33324 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After my primary closed her practice, I had been searching for a new primary. I went to 2 different doctors before finding Dr Klein. So happy my search is over!
About Dr. Benjamin Klein, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003331919
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
