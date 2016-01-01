Dr. Benjamin Klausing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klausing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Klausing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Klausing, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Klausing works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Infectious Disease3950 Kresge Way Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851618102
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine

