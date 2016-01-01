Overview

Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kittinger works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.