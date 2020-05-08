Overview

Dr. Benjamin Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with Yale University School of Medicine New Haven CT



Dr. Kim works at Utah Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.