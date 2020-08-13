Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD
Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
St. Luke's Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery125 E Idaho St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-9350
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Karsten has been nothing but positive. He answered all my questions before surgery. My first appointment he sat and talked to me for over an hour about what to expect before surgery, during surgery, after surgery. My life after surgery. He was very honest. I had surgery when COVID was ramping up, which meant I could not see my family while I was in the hospital. He went out of his way to call my mom every single day to give her an update on how I was doing. Sometimes calling her many times a day. When I had an unexpected blood clot and then blood loss he was proactive. He made sure I was taken care of immediately. When I went home from the hospital and I had questions, I would call the clinic to ask to speak to him and then not even 5 minutes later he would be calling me. I called him at 2 in the morning and he still called me back that quickly. He cares about his patients. If I could give him more than 5 stars I would.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124227137
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Karsten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karsten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karsten has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Karsten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karsten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.