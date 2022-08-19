Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kammerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
UHS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 771-2220Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From his thorough review, both by x-ray as well as hands on review of my initial visit, soccer related ankle injury. He was able to discuss in exact detail and clarity, what he sees and feels may be my reason I came to see him. To go further, he combines expertise and a willingness to listen and discuss options which are beneficial to me in order to continue to play the sport I love! Taking in the fact I have limited knowledge of my joints and bones exact purposes and the relationship they share with the other parts of your body, He still found a way to connect and feel comfortable to be in his hands. Dr. Kammerman will be my orthopedic doctor of choice, for life!
About Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1013365014
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
