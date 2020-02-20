Dr. Benjamin Kam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Kam, MD
Dr. Benjamin Kam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 475-9800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
CSHP Briargate Internal Medicine2405 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 522-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peace Health Orthopedic Clinic530 9th St, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 997-7104
- Penrose Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
I have seen Dr. Kam in 2019 for treatment on both knees. I have arthritis in both and a torn miniscus on one of my knees. The pain was unbearable and it got to where I couldn't walk. Dr. Kam recommended 4 weekly treatments of Euflexxa in both knees and I am happy to say I can walk again and have minimal pain. He is a very kind person, innovative,communicates well, and my partner (he had full knee replacement) and I just love Dr. Kam. We would recommend him to others with knee issues.
About Dr. Benjamin Kam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- United States Air Force Academy
Dr. Kam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kam has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kam.
