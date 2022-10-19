Overview

Dr. Benjamin Kalsmith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Uniontown Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Kalsmith works at Cardiology-internal Medicine Ltd in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.