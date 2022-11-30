Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaffenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Dr. Kaffenberger works at
Locations
Ohio State University Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3989
Ohio State University Dermatology West1328 Dublin Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 293-1707
Dermatology - Eye and Ear Institute915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-1707
Dermatology East540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-1707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive. Compassionate. Intelligent. Recommend : Scale of 0-10: 20+
About Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073833042
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaffenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaffenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaffenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaffenberger has seen patients for Rash, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaffenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaffenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaffenberger.
