Overview

Dr. Benjamin Johnston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Vanderbilt Urology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.