Dr. Benjamin Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Lake County Head and Neck Specialists Sc in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.