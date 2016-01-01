See All General Surgeons in Needham, MA
Dr. Benjamin James, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Needham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. James works at Complete Pain Care LLC, Framingham, MA in Needham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd
    185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-1020
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-7000
    Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
    200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 277-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Benjamin James, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982861456
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

