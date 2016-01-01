See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Benjamin Izar, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Izar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Izar works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Fever
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Benjamin Izar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104107622
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Izar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Izar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Izar works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Izar’s profile.

    Dr. Izar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

