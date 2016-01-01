Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Interiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Rochester Med Ctr
Dr. Interiano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WellMed at East Alief9380 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 225, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (281) 674-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Interiano?
About Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1144222159
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester Med Ctr
- Presby-Penn Med Ctr
- Natl Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Interiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Interiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Interiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Interiano works at
Dr. Interiano speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Interiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Interiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Interiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Interiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.