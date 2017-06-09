Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
Benjamin Hsu MD Ps757 E Holland Ave, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 444-6367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
In the screening on my first visit, Dr. Hsu's assistant alerted the doctor to a possible melanoma on my face, which he confirmed. This after my former dermatologist in Seattle had overlooked it for at least two years. Needless to say I couldn't be happier with Dr. Hsu and his staff, and I'm pleased to still be here to say so.
About Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164401444
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.