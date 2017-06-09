See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hsu works at Northwest Dermatology in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin Hsu MD Ps
    757 E Holland Ave, Spokane, WA 99218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 444-6367

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Rosacea
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection

Rosacea
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Anemia
Anxiety
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Erythema Multiforme
Esophagitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nosebleed
Psoriasis
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Venous Insufficiency
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2017
    In the screening on my first visit, Dr. Hsu's assistant alerted the doctor to a possible melanoma on my face, which he confirmed. This after my former dermatologist in Seattle had overlooked it for at least two years. Needless to say I couldn't be happier with Dr. Hsu and his staff, and I'm pleased to still be here to say so.
    Jim McDonald in Spokane, WA — Jun 09, 2017
    About Dr. Benjamin Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164401444
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
