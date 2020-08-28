Dr. Benjamin Howie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Howie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Howie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Howie works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - North212 E Central Ave Ste 440, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 464-7930Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Providence Medical Park16528 E Desmet Ct # A2200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 464-7930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howie?
He is very responsive to the concerns and conditions of his patients.
About Dr. Benjamin Howie, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154584969
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship Spokane
- Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Central Washington University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howie works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.