Overview

Dr. Benjamin Holloway, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Holloway works at Hearthstone Family Practice in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.