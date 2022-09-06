Dr. Benjamin Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Holland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Holland, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Holland works at
Locations
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 210, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Pediatric and Adult Psychology Associates2118 Caton Way SW, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-4662Saturday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doc Holland was humble, humorous, approachable and just a price of a guy. Down the earth. East to talk with. You won’t find a better Heart Doc!
About Dr. Benjamin Holland, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871715482
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
