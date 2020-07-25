Overview

Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hirsh works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.