Dr. Benjamin Herms, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Herms, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.

Dr. Herms works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batavia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OHC Eastgate
    601 Ivy Gtwy, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 649-4800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    OHC Clermont
    2055 Hospital Dr Ste 310, Batavia, OH 45103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 751-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adams County Regional Medical Center
  • Meadowview Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nausea
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Nausea
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Just a follow up appt. I have been a patient of Dr Herms for about 6 years. Very personable and always looking out for me.
    S Warrick — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Herms, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730218876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

