Overview

Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Henkle works at Massachusetts General Hospital RAD in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.