Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus1 Hospital Dr, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 446-2873
- 2 2 Hospital Dr Fl 2, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 937-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Henkel is one of the best I have ever seen.He cares about his patients,And looks for the best care he can give you.I have been going to Dr.Henkel for 4 years and no other doctor could help me.I am so happy to have him for my back.He never gives up look for way to help you.I will always go to Dr.Henkel for my back.I will always recommend him to anyone that I know .I am writing this review for anyone that is look for good care.
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University Med Center
- Indiana University
- Indiana University Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Henkle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henkle has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Henkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.