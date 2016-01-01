Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD is a dermatologist in Columbia, TN. Dr. Hayes completed a residency at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He currently practices at Skin & Allergy Center and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hayes is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Skin & Allergy Center100 Blythewood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 302-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Skin & Allergy Center3098 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 302-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003963976
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Williamson Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.