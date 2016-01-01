See All Dermatologists in Columbia, TN
Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD is a dermatologist in Columbia, TN. Dr. Hayes completed a residency at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He currently practices at Skin & Allergy Center and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hayes is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin & Allergy Center
    100 Blythewood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 302-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Skin & Allergy Center
    3098 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 302-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo

Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1003963976
Education & Certifications

  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • Vanderbilt University Hospital
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center
  • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
  • Williamson Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
