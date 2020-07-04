Overview

Dr. Benjamin Hayek, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Hayek works at Primary Healthcare Associates in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Infection, Dysphagia and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.