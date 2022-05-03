Dr. Benjamin Hanson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hanson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Hanson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brownstown Twp, MI.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
-
1
Brownstown Dental Care19249 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 212-5673Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
West Highland Dental Care102 W Highland Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 210-2341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
I have been a patient of Dr.Hanson’s for quite a number of years and he has always been competent takes his time and is currently going to put a post in for my husband I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Benjamin Hanson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285955070
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.