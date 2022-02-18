See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Halligan works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    2350 W El Camino Real Fl 2, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I feel compelled to write because I came to this website for the reviews which are generally negative… my experience was very good- he is Very knowledgeable and explained my shoulder injury clearly. Gave me options for how to deal with it, (the benefits of both physical therapy and surgery) and the harder recovery from surgery. Answered all my questions and there was no pressure to hurry. He actually referred me to another surgeon who has a specialty in my shoulder issue. His assistant was quiet and kind to us.
    Jana in Niles — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972715985
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halligan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halligan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

