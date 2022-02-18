Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Halligan works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2350 W El Camino Real Fl 2, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (510) 490-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halligan?
I feel compelled to write because I came to this website for the reviews which are generally negative… my experience was very good- he is Very knowledgeable and explained my shoulder injury clearly. Gave me options for how to deal with it, (the benefits of both physical therapy and surgery) and the harder recovery from surgery. Answered all my questions and there was no pressure to hurry. He actually referred me to another surgeon who has a specialty in my shoulder issue. His assistant was quiet and kind to us.
About Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972715985
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halligan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halligan works at
Dr. Halligan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.