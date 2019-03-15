See All Critical Care Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD

Trauma Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Hagendorf works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Aria Health Center
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rib Fracture
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Rib Fracture
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis

Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 15, 2019
I was very impressed with Dr Hagendorf. I have a very complicated and involved medical history. Dr Hagendorf took everything into consideration in preparation for my surgery. While I did have complications prior that had to be taken care of via ERCP, the actual gallbladder surgery went well as did my recovery. Dr Hagendorf is an excellent surgeon, very compassionate and was able to get me through without any complications. I highly recommend him.
— Mar 15, 2019
About Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD

  • Trauma Surgery
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1083811806
Education & Certifications

  • Umdnj-University Hospital
  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hagendorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hagendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hagendorf works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hagendorf’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagendorf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

