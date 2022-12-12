Dr. Haden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center1265 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 886-3937
Monett Office2170 E Cleveland St, Monett, MO 65708 Directions (417) 235-0853
Lebanon Office430 N Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO 65536 Directions (417) 588-2048
Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center168 S Payne Stewart Dr, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 348-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Reviewed my test results, checked my eyes. Explained procedure and available options. Answered all my questions. Highly recommend Dr. Haden. Low wait times.
About Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haden accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.