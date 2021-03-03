Dr. Benjamin Guidry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Guidry, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Guidry, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Guidry works at
Locations
Tulane Ophthalmology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5831
Retina Consultants of New Orleans2600 Belle Chasse Hwy, Terrytown, LA 70056 Directions (504) 218-4936
Retina Consultants of New Orleans3636 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 204, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 218-4936
Tulane Center Ophthalmology Clinic1430 Tulane Ave # SL-69, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 218-4936
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional! Does not rush, but doesn't keep you there for hours. Office staff is just as professional. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Benjamin Guidry, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- University of Mississippi
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guidry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guidry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guidry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guidry has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guidry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.